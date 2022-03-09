These qualities Sonya Hussyn wants in her life partner

Sonya Hussyn shared all the qualities she wants in her future husband. The popular diva describes her ideal characteristics in a life partner.

Sonya Hussyn recently appeared on the popular discussion show, “The Big Pick” with host Hassan Choudary for an interview. The actress and model discussed her career in the entertainment business as well as her personal life.

On the personal front, fans want to know when or if the actress intends to settle down. Sonya used the chance to tell the host that she intends to marry as soon as she finds a “good enough” guy.

“It is really hard to define a good guy,” Sonya explains, “but he’s the one who should know how to make a good conversation. He should know how to speak as intellect matters the most in a person. He must have a sense of humor, rest, the other qualities are secondary.”

