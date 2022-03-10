Adsence Ad 160X600
Throwback: Hareem Shah dancing in a hotel room with Sundal Khattak
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again set the internet on fire with her new dancing video. The controversial girl has shared a dancing video from a hotel room and she can be seen enthusiastically dancing with her friend Sundal Khattak in the video.
Also check: Throwback: TikToker Hareem Shah’s swimming Sets the Internet on Fire
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Miss Shah is becoming headlines these days due to her viral videos on social media. She is also known for her controversies with different political personalities.
Hareem and Sundal are enjoying their holidays in Istanbul, Tukey.
Also Read
Download BOL News App for latest news