Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:38 am
Throwback: Hareem Shah dancing in a hotel room with Sundal Khattak

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:38 am
Hareem Shah
TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again set the internet on fire with her new dancing video. The controversial girl has shared a dancing video from a hotel room and she can be seen enthusiastically dancing with her friend Sundal Khattak in the video.

Also checkThrowback: TikToker Hareem Shah’s swimming Sets the Internet on Fire

Have a look:

Miss Shah is becoming headlines these days due to her viral videos on social media. She is also known for her controversies with different political personalities.

Hareem and Sundal are enjoying their holidays in Istanbul, Tukey.

