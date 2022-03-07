Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:34 pm
TikTok star Addison Rae was spotted at fashion week with her Grammy-nominated beau

Addison Rae

Love and fashion are in the air for TikTok star Addison Rae, who stepped out this week to attend the Monot runway show at Paris Fashion Week with her Grammy-nominated beau Omer Fedi.

The two young lovebirds were spotted mingling at the star-studded Monot show on Saturday, with Addison dressed in a black Balenciaga T-shirt dress with her long legs on display, according to The Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old He’s All That actress accessorised her black ensemble with a beige trench and eye-catching white platform boots.
Meanwhile, Omer was dressed to the nines in a patterned skirt, a black shirt, and a black leather coat.
Addison and Omer have been linked since the summer of 2021, just months after the social media sensation ended her relationship with fellow social media star Bryce Hall.

