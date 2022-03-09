Urwa Hocane’s latest video goes viral on the internet

Urwa Hocane is an Pakistan actress and model. Urwa Hocane made her Lollywood debut with the film Na Maloom Afraad.

Urwa Hocane has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry. Her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense have won her millions of fans.

The video was shared on Instagram by Urwa Hocane, who is a judge on Aye dil bata re.

Have a look!