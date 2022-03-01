Adsence Ad 160X600
When Sanya Malhotra showed her hot moves on Samantha’s Oo antava
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Sanya Malhotra was praised by Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she performed her unique song Oo Antava from Pushpa The Rise. Sanya took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the song, but with a twist.
Sanya Malhotra was dressed casually in the video, wearing a black top with matching trousers and white sneakers. As she sang Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song to Shazeb Sheikh’s choreography, she added her own effortless flair. She embellished the video with sparkles and dancing emojis before sharing it.
Check out here!
View this post on Instagram
She tagged Shazeb Sheikh and Tangerine Arts Studio and also added the hashtag Shazeb Sheikh Choreography.
Download BOL News App for latest news