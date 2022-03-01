Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:54 pm
When Sanya Malhotra showed her hot moves on Samantha’s Oo antava

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra showed her moves on Oo Antava

Sanya Malhotra was praised by Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she performed her unique song Oo Antava from Pushpa The Rise. Sanya took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the song, but with a twist.

Sanya Malhotra was dressed casually in the video, wearing a black top with matching trousers and white sneakers. As she sang Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song to Shazeb Sheikh’s choreography, she added her own effortless flair. She embellished the video with sparkles and dancing emojis before sharing it.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

She tagged Shazeb Sheikh and Tangerine Arts Studio and also added the hashtag Shazeb Sheikh Choreography.

10 mins ago
When Alia Bhatt roamed around the city to promote her film 'Gangubai'

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to...
12 mins ago
Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show

With recent protests against the ridicule of the hijab, a clip from...
12 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik enjoy a musical reunion in Dubai (VIDEO)

Imran Abbas, a Pakistani heartthrob, and Alka Yagnik, a veteran Bollywood singer, have a great friendship bond that has won hearts in Pakistan...
16 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty announces her next film Sukhee, see the poster

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed her next flick Sukhee on her Instagram page....
22 mins ago
Gangubai: Alia Bhatt delivers the tenth successful film of her career

Gangubai, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, has scored...
22 mins ago
SAG Awards 2022 highlight: Micheal Keaton tears up while delivering his speech

To say the least, the SAG Awards 2022 provided some of the...

