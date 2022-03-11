Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:02 pm
While lying in bed, Heidi Klum is serenaded by her shirtless husband Tom Kaulitz

While lying in bed, Heidi Klum is serenaded by her shirtless husband Tom Kaulitz

On Thursday evening, Heidi Klum was in bed wearing only black lingerie when her husband Tom Kaulitz serenaded her on the guitar.

On her Instagram Story, the 48-year-old supermodel shared a swoon-worthy moment of her man, 32, singing to her while they split a bottle of rosé.

The supermodel and Kaulitz sparked dating rumours in 2018 when they were seen kissing while she worked on the NBC show.

Prior to her relationship with the Tokio Hotel member, the fashion industry figure was married to stylist Ric Pipino, whom she married in 1997.

Before calling it quits on their romance in 2002, the former couple was together for a total of five years.

Klum went on to date businessman Flavio Briatore, with whom she had a daughter named Leni in 2004.

The couple divorced before the birth of their daughter, and the model began dating singer Seal the following year.

The couple married in 2005 and went on to have three children together.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Klum discussed introducing her now-husband to her children, expressing concern about how her children would react to her spouse.

‘I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family with four kids and teenagers.’ They were certainly easier when they were younger. ‘Every age has its own set of challenges,’ she explained.

The model then mentioned that Kaulitz had grown close to her children and was teaching one of her sons to drive.

She went on to say that her husband’s relationship with her children was “beautiful.” It’s entertaining. So far, so good,’ I mean.

