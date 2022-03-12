Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 08:45 pm
You can’t take your eyes off Jacqueline Fernandez’s new photos

Jacqueline Fernandez's
Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress, model, and the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006.

She has 58.7 million followers on her Instagram profile. She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers.

She is quite active on her Instagram accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by sharing her latest photos.

Jacqueline is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

Sharing her latest photos. Here we have a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez.

Take a look:

19 mins ago
Prince Harry 'gave the Queen 15 minutes' notice of his impending return to the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed on Friday that Harry...
28 mins ago
Kanye West unconcerned about Kim Kardashian making it official with Pete Davidson

Kanye West seemed to be unconcerned with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's confirmation...
32 mins ago
Mahira Khan shares stunning photos from their trip to northern

Mahira Khan, a famous and beautiful actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry....
46 mins ago
Prince Harry drops a big hint about Netflix deal at Texas rodeo

Prince Harry's unexpected visit at a Texas rodeo last weekend has fueled...
57 mins ago
Prince Harry made an unfortunate remark about Meghan

Prince Harry made an "upsetting comment" that Meghan Markle's family took "like...
60 mins ago
Kate Beckinsale, 48, flaunts her toned abs while wearing a black crop top and tartan pyjamas

Kate Beckinsale flaunted her toned midriff while filming a fun bedtime video...

