Zara Noor Abbas gets mad at Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March demonstration in Islamabad on Tuesday night when he mistakenly stated, “Islamabad mai kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad],” but he actually meant to say, “taangein kaamp rahein hain,” but his mispronunciation spawned a thousand memes.

After Saboor Aly, Zara Noor Abbas also took a hilarious dig at PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto who left the internet divided with his slip of the tongue during a speech.

She shared his viral video on her Instagram story with a caption, “I am rolling on the floor.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users couldn’t help but share some funny memes over his slip of the tongue.

Me: Sorry boss can’t come to work today.

Boss: why?

Me: Kaanpein taang rahi hain#کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں — Läderlappen. △ ⑃ ∞ (@SalmanNaseer) March 9, 2022

itni topiyaan kara di hain ab koi “let me know when u free” kehta hai to meri bhi kaanpein taang jaati hain 🙂 — elle (@stfuno1caress) March 9, 2022

Islamabad mein kaanpein taang rahi hain 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yNztoxquKg — Sir Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) March 8, 2022

gotta appreciate bilawal tho. man comes up with a new banger every few months and spreads laughter. the hero the world will never appreciate. pic.twitter.com/sdPgnFVUpc — stop violence in kashmir (@yaamiithinks) March 9, 2022

