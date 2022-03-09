Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:11 am
Zara Noor Abbas gets mad at Bilawal Bhutto's 'Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai'

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:11 am
Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March demonstration in Islamabad on Tuesday night when he mistakenly stated, “Islamabad mai kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad],” but he actually meant to say, “taangein kaamp rahein hain,” but his mispronunciation spawned a thousand memes.

After Saboor Aly, Zara Noor Abbas also took a hilarious dig at PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto who left the internet divided with his slip of the tongue during a speech.

She shared his viral video on her Instagram story with a caption, “I am rolling on the floor.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users couldn’t help but share some funny memes over his slip of the tongue.

