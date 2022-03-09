Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:01 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Zoe Kravitz posted an Instagram story to clarify her comment in a recent interview

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:01 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram Stories to clarify comments she made in a recent interview about being told she was “urban” enough to audition for “The Dark Knight Rises.” Prior to being cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” Kravitz spoke about suffering casting prejudice. When auditioning for a small part in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film, which she ultimately lost due to her skin colour.

Read more: Zoe Kravitz Remembers Being Called Too ‘Urban’ for The Dark Knight Rises Role: ‘Was Really Hard’

However, the actress is now taking to social media to correct the record. In a March 8 Instagram Story, Zo, 33, stated, “I was NOT told I was too urban to portray Catwoman in the Dark Knight.” “At the time, it would have made no sense for me to be considered for that post.” “I wanted to AUDITION for a little part in the film and was told (I’m not sure who said it, but that’s how it was stated to me) that they weren’t going ‘urban’ on the part,” she explained further. This is something I used to hear all the time 20 years ago—it was a different era.”

Read more: Zoe Kravitz Claims She ‘Interpreted’ Her Catwoman in Batman: The Animated Series as Bisexual: ‘Definitely’

During the interview, Kravitz also revealed to that “At one point, all of the screenplays were about the first Black woman to bake a muffin or something similar. Even if those are vital topics to share, I also want to expand my horizons as an artist.” The Batman is now showing in theatres.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

1 day ago
Devin Booker is speaking out about his hidden romance with Kendall Jenner, the supermodel

The professional basketball player opened out about his romance with the KUWTK...
1 day ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains the importance of friendship in a recent press conference

After the success of Soul, Luca, and Encanto, Pixar's third film, Turning...
1 day ago
Here's why Nicole Kidman missed the Oscar nominees luncheon

On Monday, the Oscar nominees luncheon was hosted at the Fairmont Century...
1 day ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended Paris Fashion Week

On Monday, March 7, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were photographed leaving...
1 day ago
Kalpen Suresh Modi talks about his experience in Hollywood

Kalpen Suresh Modi, better known by his stage name Kal Penn, is...
1 day ago
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $10 million to help Ukraine in the war

Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood star, has donated $10 million to aid Ukraine...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot
2 mins ago
Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared pictures from her recent photoshoot on...
Ernest Shackleton
10 mins ago
Endurance, Ernest Shackleton’s ship, was discovered off the coast of Antarctica

The "world's most difficult shipwreck search" for Sir Ernest Shackleton's Endurance, lost...
Pakistan
12 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over policy statement

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market moved both ways on Wednesday managing to...
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan pair-up for Ramadan play 'Hum Tum'
12 mins ago
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan pair-up for Ramadan play ‘Hum Tum’

After the success of Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke, the upcoming rom-com...
Adsence Ad 300X600