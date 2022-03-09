Zoe Kravitz posted an Instagram story to clarify her comment in a recent interview

Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram Stories to clarify comments she made in a recent interview about being told she was “urban” enough to audition for “The Dark Knight Rises.” Prior to being cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” Kravitz spoke about suffering casting prejudice. When auditioning for a small part in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film, which she ultimately lost due to her skin colour.

However, the actress is now taking to social media to correct the record. In a March 8 Instagram Story, Zo, 33, stated, “I was NOT told I was too urban to portray Catwoman in the Dark Knight.” “At the time, it would have made no sense for me to be considered for that post.” “I wanted to AUDITION for a little part in the film and was told (I’m not sure who said it, but that’s how it was stated to me) that they weren’t going ‘urban’ on the part,” she explained further. This is something I used to hear all the time 20 years ago—it was a different era.”

During the interview, Kravitz also revealed to that “At one point, all of the screenplays were about the first Black woman to bake a muffin or something similar. Even if those are vital topics to share, I also want to expand my horizons as an artist.” The Batman is now showing in theatres.

