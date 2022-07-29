Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan trolled for ignoring paparazzi

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and opens up on Instagram.

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, is a frequent user of social media and opens up on Instagram. From sentimental postings to raw conversations to sincere clicks, Ira’s account adds joy to the typically gloomy social media scene.

Ira recently came under fire for ignoring the paparazzi when she went out with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Check out a few of the pointless blows she received and our response to them:

Knowing that you are aware of specifics of Ira’s way of life is amusing. Thank you for confirming to us that she actively seeks out the paparazzi’s attention. Ira Khan doesn’t quite fit the bill of celebrities who publicly disclose their whereabouts on social media. Her openness and friendliness may be reflected in her online posts, yet she rarely draws attention to herself or her fame. Your analysis appears utterly pointless.

Making that inference based on just one of her videos only serves to highlight your typical case of unemployment. Aamir and Ira have a tight relationship, and the actor recently organised a private pool party for his daughter’s 25th birthday.