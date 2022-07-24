After Eternals, will Harry Styles’ Eros rejoin the MCU?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige hinted at Harry Styles’ return to the MCU.

The singer made a cameo appearance in Eternals as Eros.

There have been speculations that he could be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Advertisement

Kevin Feige indicated Harry Styles’ re-visitation of the MCU during his new association at Comic-Con.

With Marvel uncovering insights about its stage 5 and 6 movies at Comic-Con 2022, fans have been eager to see which of their number one characters return to the MCU in the forthcoming ventures.

Since Harry Styles made an appearance in Eternals as Eros, netizens have pondered his future in the MCU and whether the vocalist will be found in any of the forthcoming tasks.

During his Comic-Con participation, Kevin Feige was gotten some information about the equivalent and keeping in mind that addressing Josh Horowitz for MTV News, he said, “The experiences of Eros and Pip is something exceptionally energizing for us.

You’re discussing Ghost Rider, we have Blade, we have Doctor Strange with the otherworldly points, we have the road level with our declaration of Daredevil and obviously, Spider-Man, and astronomical, and that is where our companions Eros and Pip reside.”

The Marvel Boss appeared to imply that Styles is especially expected to return yet didn’t affirm in which project.

Advertisement

Taking into account Eros hails from the “grandiose” there have been hypotheses that he should have been visible in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 or the recently reported Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which is among Marvel’s 6th stage films close by Avengers: Secret Wars.

Harry Styles has previously been occupied with a few acting undertakings which are presently up for discharge as he will be seen in impending ventures like Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman close by Emma Corrin. Meanwhile, the vocalist has been occupied with his Love on Tour.