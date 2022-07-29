Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aiman Khan hints at coming back to television screens

Aiman Khan hints at coming back to television screens

Articles
Advertisement
Aiman Khan hints at coming back to television screens

Aiman Khan hints at coming back to television screens

Advertisement
  • Aiman Khan was spotted at ‘Oreo Grand Event’ with her daughter Amal
  • She, in conversation with an interviewer hinted at a comeback on television screen
  • She revealed that She will make a comeback if she gets a good script
Advertisement

Aiman Khan, a gorgeous Pakistani actress known as the “Lollywood Diva,” debuted as a child star and quickly won the audience’s adoration and respect. She worked hard and progressed from playing child stars to leading roles, but after marrying actor Muneeb Butt, She said goodbye to the entertainment profession.

Lately, Aiman Khan was spotted at ‘Oreo Grand Event’ with her daughter Amal. Aiman Khan, in conversation with an interviewer hinted at a comeback on television screen. Replying to the question that will she be returning to acting, Aiman mentioned that “I think I’ll take a little more time because my daughter is too young and I don’t want to leave her alone. I’m actually enjoying motherhood because I’ve worked a lot and it’s been 4 years now that I’ve taken a break from showbiz.”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

Advertisement

“I will return to acting if I’ll get a good script. I’m happy to see that the audience is waiting for my comeback on television screens”, added Aiman Khan.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Will Meghan Markle text back to pop icon Beyonce who just set new record at Grammy Awards?
Will Meghan Markle text back to pop icon Beyonce who just set new record at Grammy Awards?
Morgan Wallen drove Hardy back home from hospital, says mother Sarah
Morgan Wallen drove Hardy back home from hospital, says mother Sarah
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story