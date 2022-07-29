Aiman Khan hints at coming back to television screens

Aiman Khan was spotted at ‘Oreo Grand Event’ with her daughter Amal

Aiman Khan, a gorgeous Pakistani actress known as the “Lollywood Diva,” debuted as a child star and quickly won the audience’s adoration and respect. She worked hard and progressed from playing child stars to leading roles, but after marrying actor Muneeb Butt, She said goodbye to the entertainment profession.

Lately, Aiman Khan was spotted at ‘Oreo Grand Event’ with her daughter Amal. Aiman Khan, in conversation with an interviewer hinted at a comeback on television screen. Replying to the question that will she be returning to acting, Aiman mentioned that “I think I’ll take a little more time because my daughter is too young and I don’t want to leave her alone. I’m actually enjoying motherhood because I’ve worked a lot and it’s been 4 years now that I’ve taken a break from showbiz.”

“I will return to acting if I’ll get a good script. I’m happy to see that the audience is waiting for my comeback on television screens”, added Aiman Khan.

