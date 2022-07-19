Advertisement
Ayeza Khan celebrates 7th birthday of her daughter Hoorain

Ayeza Khan celebrates 7th birthday of her daughter Hoorain

Articles
Ayeza Khan celebrates 7th birthday of her daughter Hoorain

Ayeza Khan celebrates 7th birthday of her daughter Hoorain

  • Ayeza Khan marked 7th birthday of her daughter Hoorain.
  • She shared cute pictures of her daughter on Instagram.
  • Her fans and fellow actors flooded the comments section with lovely comments.
Ayeza Khan celebrated the 7th birthday of her daughter, Hoorain. The actress marked the dreamy birthday of her little princess with her adorable photos.

On Instagram, Ayeza shared a series of adorable photos of her daughter’s birthday photo shoot.

Along with the pictures, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress penned down a heartfelt note on this occasion. “My 7-year old Hoorain MashAllah,” she wrote, along with the hashtags # hooraintaimoor and # July13,2022.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Little Hoorain is seen in the photos wearing a beautiful dreamy white maxi and she looks like a princess.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Soon after she posted the photo, Her fans and fellow actors flooded the comments section with lovely comments.

Minal Khan wrote, “Happy birthday princess.” Reema Khan wrote, “Loads of love with prayers.” Nadia Hussain commented, “Masha’Allah Masha’Allah bauhat Mubarak babes.”

It should be noted that Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 to actor and host Danish Taimoor and the couple shared two children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.

Also Read

Here is a proof how Ayeza Khan & Hoorain have beautiful mother-daughter bond
Here is a proof how Ayeza Khan & Hoorain have beautiful mother-daughter bond

The heartthrob of Pakistan's drama industry Ayeza Khan, who is currently enjoying...

