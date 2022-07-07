Brad Pitt says he suffers from ‘face blindness’ which ‘no one believes’

Brad Pitt says he suffers from ‘face blindness’ which ‘no one believes’

Articles
Advertisement
Brad Pitt says he suffers from ‘face blindness’ which ‘no one believes’

Brad Pitt says he suffers from ‘face blindness’ which ‘no one believes’

Advertisement
  • Brad Pitt believes he has prosopagnosia, a rare ‘face blindness’ disorder.
  • Worries about coming across as ‘remote, inaccessible and self-absorbed’.
  • The 58-year-old has not yet had a formal diagnosis but wants to get it looked into.
Advertisement

Brad Pitt has revealed that he thinks he has prosopagnosia, a rare ‘face blindness’ disorder, but ‘no one believes him’.

According to the report, Pitt, who has not had a formal diagnosis, concerns about coming across as “remote… aloof, inaccessible [and] self-absorbed” while having trouble identifying people.

Read more: Keanu Reeves captured answering ‘intense’ questions from young fan at airport

In his GQ cover story for August 2022, the 58-year-old Oscar winner expressed his desire to “meet another person” who also has the illness. In 2013, he initially discussed his suspicions of having prosopagnosia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story