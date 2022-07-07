Brad Pitt says he suffers from ‘face blindness’ which ‘no one believes’

“So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them. Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me,’” he told.

Although he tried ‘copping’ to his struggles at one point, he said he only ‘piss[ed] more people off.’ Pitt explained, “You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’”

The ‘Fury’ star told the outlet that facial features are ‘a mystery,’ explaining, “I can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested. That’s why I stay at home.”

Pitt and Angelina Jolie had six children together at the time, including the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13; Maddox, now 20; Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 16.

“There’s constant chatter in our house, whether it’s giggling or screaming or crying or banging. I love it,” he gushed. He further added, “I hate it when they’re gone. I miss that cacophony, all that life.”

He divorced his co-star in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” who is 47, in September 2016, two years after they wed. The exes’ official separation was finalised in April 2019, but their legal dispute over who gets to keep the kids and the property is still pending.