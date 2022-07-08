Britney Spears misses Tom Hardy’s ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape

Britney Spears sent her Instagram followers an exclusive video of Tom Hardy auditioning for 2002 film The Reckoning.

Spears stated she did not recognise the actor.

She also posted a magazine article about Hardy with the statement, “I’m not sure who this guy is”.

Advertisement

Britney Spears sent her Instagram followers an exclusive vintage video of Tom Hardy auditioning for the 2002 film The Reckoning.

While releasing the video, the 40-year-old singer of Toxic stated she did not recognise the actor.

The Gimme More singer, who wed Sam Asghari in June, posted a magazine article about Hardy, 44, on Instagram on Thursday with the statement, “I’m not sure who this guy is.”

Sharing Hardy’s audition tape, in which he was seen performing a coin trick, she wrote in the caption, “Flying home I found this magazine… I’m not sure who this guy is but I liked the key tattoo on his right arm… obviously a sad story but I read that he flipped a quarter and it came up heads!!!”

Explaining how she personally related to the anecdote, Spears said, “So when I danced I saw my son left a quarter on the piano… I picked it up and look what came up… heads or tails??? Play on my friends!!!”

Also Read Britney Spears goes topless on her honeymoon with Sam Asghari On her honeymoon, Britney Spears embodies the epitome of newlywed pleasure. After...

Advertisement

“Psss this was shot on Christmas Day!!!!” Spears said of a follow-up video that showed her performing a dance routine at her home. “Pssss the British guy reminds me to believe in magic. Pssssss look at the [key]!!!!!” she concluded.

Fans of Spears were eager to let her know who the “British guy” is, with one admirer adding, “The British guy is Tom Hardy, the sexiest man alive.”

“Tom Hardy must be so disappointed Britney didn’t recognise him,” quipped another internet user.

“The fact that you don’t know that that’s Tom Hardy is exactly why I love you,” said another.