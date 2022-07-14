Advertisement
Camilla tried to mirror the Queen to win public favor

Articles
When Charles becomes king, Camilla will wear the title of Queen Consort.

  • It has been 25 years since Prince Charles hosted a celebration for Camilla at Highgrove.
  • When Charles becomes king, Camilla will wear the title of Queen Consort.
  • After originally being viewed as an outsider, the decision solidifies Camilla’s place in the Royal Family.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday this weekend and it has been 25 years since Prince Charles hosted a celebration at Highgrove for Camilla. Due to the affair between the now-married couple at the time, Camilla was viewed as controversial by some sections of the public.

As per the media: “Suspicions about her have lasted. Only 13 percent of the public believes Camilla should be Queen.

“As Camilla approaches her birthday the following week, publications speculate as to how she has ‘won everyone over,’ but in tabloidese, she still qualifies as a ‘controversial figure.’

“The general populace are ardent Diana supporters. They struggle to continue. Like some of our leaders, for them, Diana’s automobile will always be on its way to a collision and the year 1997 will never end.

“In opposition to this sentimental mythology, Camilla only has her Jack Russell terriers, acting “nice” among photographers, and that incident in which she made fun of some Inuit throat singers to give.

“She becomes a mirror of her mother-in-law — a quiet enigma.”

When Charles becomes king, Camilla will wear the title of Queen Consort, Queen Elizabeth II declared in February.  After originally being viewed as an outsider, the decision solidifies Camilla’s place at the center of the Royal Family. The Queen expressed her gratitude to the people for their support and devotion in a letter she wrote to commemorate the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.
The monarch expressed her hope that Camilla and Charles would get the same backing.

“[It] is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she remarked.

“History would have made most people in her position a fool, or sent them mad;” Mr. Lloyd said in his conclusion.

“Instead it has given her a gift, albeit a rather tainted one: being our Queen. It’s the least she deserves.”

In a piece she wrote for the press, Camilla praised Prince Charles as one of her country’s heroes.

The future king’s “heart and soul” were fundamentally shaped by the countryside, according to the Duchess.

