Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp
Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp

Articles
Advertisement
Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp

Advertisement
  • Camille Vasquez’s reunion with Johnny Depp has gone viral, with a video of her “beaming in delight.”
  • The little video even had a sweet discussion between the guy filming and Depp himself.
  • The Pirates star was spotted waving to the videographer before hugging his companions.
Advertisement

Fans raced to the comments section to thank Vasquez and Ben Chew for their assistance in the case.

Also Read

One wrote, “Being a big fan of Johnny, I want to thank his lawyers for believing in him and standing by him. He looks so happy… and free.”

While others just couldn’t stop gushing over Vasquez’s smile.

“Just look at Camille Vasquez’s smile,” another added before others joined in, admitting, “I was hoping Camille and Johnny would end up together. Oh well, hopeless romantic me.”

Check it out below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Haley Toumaian (@robandhaley)

Also Read

Johnny Depp decides to maintain professional relationship with Camille Vasquez
Johnny Depp decides to maintain professional relationship with Camille Vasquez

The Hollywood actor did not wish her a happy birthday in public....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
70s film star Lance Kerwin dies at age 62
70s film star Lance Kerwin dies at age 62
A royal author takes shot at Piers Morgan, while discussing King Charles' coronation
A royal author takes shot at Piers Morgan, while discussing King Charles' coronation
King Charles decides to demolish Prince Andrew's suite at Buckingham Palace
King Charles decides to demolish Prince Andrew's suite at Buckingham Palace
Shan Masood and Nische Khan shared adorable Qawali night pics
Shan Masood and Nische Khan shared adorable Qawali night pics
“Barbarian” filmmaker collaborate with a new horror thriller film “Weapons”
“Barbarian” filmmaker collaborate with a new horror thriller film “Weapons”
Prince Harry spends hours with childhood friend at botanical garden
Prince Harry spends hours with childhood friend at botanical garden
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story