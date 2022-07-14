Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez’s reunion with Johnny Depp has gone viral, with a video of her “beaming in delight.”

The little video even had a sweet discussion between the guy filming and Depp himself.

The Pirates star was spotted waving to the videographer before hugging his companions.

Advertisement

Fans raced to the comments section to thank Vasquez and Ben Chew for their assistance in the case.

Also Read

One wrote, “Being a big fan of Johnny, I want to thank his lawyers for believing in him and standing by him. He looks so happy… and free.”

While others just couldn’t stop gushing over Vasquez’s smile.

“Just look at Camille Vasquez’s smile,” another added before others joined in, admitting, “I was hoping Camille and Johnny would end up together. Oh well, hopeless romantic me.”

Check it out below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Haley Toumaian (@robandhaley)

Also Read Johnny Depp decides to maintain professional relationship with Camille Vasquez The Hollywood actor did not wish her a happy birthday in public....