Chelsea Handler and ex-husband Jo Koy remain close after their separation

Despite calling it quits, Chelsea Handler’s ex Jo Koy is talking about their healthy relationship.

Koy was asked by TMZ on Thursday if the former couple is in a good place despite their recent breakup.

“Everything’s good. We’re taking a break,” the 51-year-old comedian said. “We’re great friends, we’ve always been great friends. The love is still there.”

Asked whether the two exes are still in touch, Koy said, ‘Yeah … but all love. That’s all.” He then refrained from revealing who pulled the plug on the relationship, calling it a “private” matter.

Koy was also asked whether he was ready to “jump back into the dating pool.” To that, Koy laughed and said he was “just going to concentrate on this movie thing right now,” referencing his upcoming film Easter Sunday, out Aug. 5.

Handler, 47, announced the couple’s breakup on Instagram on Monday, sharing a video that was supposed to be shared on their one-year anniversary.

