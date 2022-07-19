Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Evans determined to find life partner

Chris Evans determined to find life partner

Articles
Advertisement
Chris Evans determined to find life partner

The actor has reportedly been single since 2018.

Advertisement
  • Chris Evans says finding a life partner is his “laser focus”.
  • The actor has reportedly been single since 2018.
  • His last public relationship was with the actress Jenny Slate from the movie “Big Mouth” Slate is now married to the writer Ben Shattuck.
Advertisement

Chris Evans says that finding a life partner is his “laser focus.” The actor has reportedly been single since 2018, but he is now ready to find someone to settle down with because a career in show business is “full of doubt.”

Also Read

Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans in project Artemis
Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans in project Artemis

Greg Berlanti will now direct the film in place of Jason Bateman....

“Okay, good question. Thank you for a good question. My goodness. Laser focus – you know what? We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer. Maybe (I’m) laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” he said on “Shondaland,” according to the media.

“I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. Buteven this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,”  Chris Evans said.

Chris Evans said, “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Chris’s last public relationship was with the actress Jenny Slate from the movie “Big Mouth.” Slate is now married to the writer Ben Shattuck.

Advertisement

When that two-year relationship ended in 2018, the “Captain America” actor said at the time that he was still looking for a wife and hoped to have kids one day.

“I really want kids.” He said, “Yeah, I do,” at the time.

“I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees, “he concluded.

Also Read

Chris Evans eventually switches to an iPhone 6s, and the internet is perplexed by his “RIP” message for the previous model
Chris Evans eventually switches to an iPhone 6s, and the internet is perplexed by his “RIP” message for the previous model

Chris Evans shared an Instagram post showcasing his recent phone upgrade and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story