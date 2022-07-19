Chris Evans determined to find life partner

Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans in project Artemis
Chris Evans says that finding a life partner is his “laser focus.” The actor has reportedly been single since 2018, but he is now ready to find someone to settle down with because a career in show business is “full of doubt.”
“Okay, good question. Thank you for a good question. My goodness. Laser focus – you know what? We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer. Maybe (I’m) laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” he said on “Shondaland,” according to the media.
“I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But…even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” Chris Evans said.
Chris Evans said, “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”
Chris’s last public relationship was with the actress Jenny Slate from the movie “Big Mouth.” Slate is now married to the writer Ben Shattuck.
When that two-year relationship ended in 2018, the “Captain America” actor said at the time that he was still looking for a wife and hoped to have kids one day.
“I really want kids.” He said, “Yeah, I do,” at the time.
“I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees, “he concluded.
