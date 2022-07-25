Advertisement
Day Shift on Netflix: All the details on the cast, the trailer, and more

  • Everyone is eagerly anticipating the release of the newest batch of Netflix original films.
  • One film in particular that you should keep an eye out for is the action-packed Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, which will be available on August 12th.

J.J. Perry, the stunt coordinator for John Wick, Django Unchained, The Fate of the Furious, and other films, makes his directorial debut with Day Shift. Chad Stahelski, the director of John Wick, will produce the movie. Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten will write the script.

Also Read

The Sandman by Neil Gayman’s trailer premieres on Netflix
The Sandman by Neil Gayman’s trailer premieres on Netflix

The first full trailer for Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, a Netflix adaptation...

Cast

  • Jamie Foxx-Bud Jablonski
  • Zion Broadnax – Paige
  • Dave Franco-Seth
  • Snoop Dogg-Big John Elliott
  • Meagan Good-Jocelyn
  • Karla Souza
  • Steve Howey
  • Natasha Liu Bordizzo
  • Eric Lange
This film will have many “eating popcorn moments,” where the audience can’t take their eyes off the screen but continues to stuff their faces with their preferred movie snacks, as Foxx claims in the inside look teaser trailer.

In this upcoming action-comedy thriller, J. J. Perry will take the conventional vampire mythology and give it a fresh spin.

In the movie, played by Jamie Foxx, the father works as a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley to give his daughter, who is eight, a comfortable life. a minimum of on the surface.

He actually uses the pool cleaning position as a front for his real line of work, which is killing vampires.

Also Read

Day Shift promo promises a thrilling vampire-hunting adventure
Day Shift promo promises a thrilling vampire-hunting adventure

Jamie Foxx plays a vampire hunter in the upcoming Netflix film Day...

On July 11, 2022, Day Shift’s official full trailer was released by Netflix, giving us an even better glimpse of the action-horror comedy’s vampire mayhem.

Check out the Trailer:

 

