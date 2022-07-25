Day Shift on Netflix: All the details on the cast, the trailer, and more

Everyone is eagerly anticipating the release of the newest batch of Netflix original films.

One film in particular that you should keep an eye out for is the action-packed Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, which will be available on August 12th.

J.J. Perry, the stunt coordinator for John Wick, Django Unchained, The Fate of the Furious, and other films, makes his directorial debut with Day Shift. Chad Stahelski, the director of John Wick, will produce the movie. Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten will write the script.

Cast

Jamie Foxx-Bud Jablonski

Zion Broadnax – Paige

Dave Franco-Seth

Meagan Good-Jocelyn

Karla Souza

Steve Howey

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

This film will have many “eating popcorn moments,” where the audience can’t take their eyes off the screen but continues to stuff their faces with their preferred movie snacks, as Foxx claims in the inside look teaser trailer.

In this upcoming action-comedy thriller, J. J. Perry will take the conventional vampire mythology and give it a fresh spin.

In the movie, played by Jamie Foxx, the father works as a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley to give his daughter, who is eight, a comfortable life. a minimum of on the surface.

He actually uses the pool cleaning position as a front for his real line of work, which is killing vampires.

On July 11, 2022, Day Shift’s official full trailer was released by Netflix, giving us an even better glimpse of the action-horror comedy’s vampire mayhem.

Check out the Trailer: