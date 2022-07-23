Disha Patani raises the temperature in an off-shoulder mini dress

Disha Patani looks stunning in her latest pictures.

She donned a mini brown dress, as shown below, and is keeping this winning streak going.

The 30-year-old wore an organza outfit with a bust detail that was gathered and tied up.

Disha Patani took the internet by storm with her latest pictures. She is wearing an off-shoulder dress. It is what we refer to as "love at first sight."

She is still going strong in her new movie, Ek Villian Returns, sporting monotone outfits and boots.

Her dress features a deep neckline, and full sleeves with an additional ruffled layer, and we can all agree that ruffles always serve an outfit well.

She added a broad, brown leather corset belt to her wonderful ensemble, and both the belt and her lace-up, suede, brown-heeled boots looked stunning. Her hair ornaments are another cause to whirl away beaming. It’s reasonable to say that she’s capitalising on the Y2K craze, and things are going fantastically well.

Disha added charm to this style by pinning her braided hair up with gold hairpins in shapes like a triangle, star, and so on. But those fringes are really lovely. The actress also had glossy pink lips, black winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated eyes on full display.

