Edition: English
Edition: English

During her world tour, Lady Gaga avoids an object thrown at her onstage

  • A clip from Lady Gaga’s performance has gone viral.
  • After a fan threw something on stage, but it was deflected away from Gaga by what appeared to be a “invisible force.”
  • After launching her Chromatic Ball stadium tour last week, the singer is currently on the road.
She began the tour in Germany on July 17 before moving on to countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, and France.

In the video, Gaga is seen singing on stage when an unexplainably big object is thrown in her direction.

To give the impression that a force field had shielded her, she throws her hand down to her side as part of her dance routine, but the object mysteriously changes direction and stops mid-air before falling to the ground.

As people scrambled to figure out what was going on, the bizarre video quickly gained 3.7 million views, thousands of retweets, and more than 100,000 likes.

“Did she accidentally just reveal she has magic powers?” one person questioned.

Someone else added: “Lol, an invisible shield stopped someone from throwing something at Lady Gaga.”

That’s honestly freaky but iconic at the same time, said a third commenter.

