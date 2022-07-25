During her world tour, Lady Gaga avoids an object thrown at her onstage

Lady Gaga ‘free of pain’ as she kicks off Chromatica Ball tour
Lady Gaga kicked off her Chromatica Ball world tour in Düsseldorf, Germany....
She began the tour in Germany on July 17 before moving on to countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, and France.
In the video, Gaga is seen singing on stage when an unexplainably big object is thrown in her direction.
CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video pic.twitter.com/zSQiF9Me79
— 𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐍 (@noah3020) July 18, 2022
To give the impression that a force field had shielded her, she throws her hand down to her side as part of her dance routine, but the object mysteriously changes direction and stops mid-air before falling to the ground.
As people scrambled to figure out what was going on, the bizarre video quickly gained 3.7 million views, thousands of retweets, and more than 100,000 likes.
“Did she accidentally just reveal she has magic powers?” one person questioned.
Someone else added: “Lol, an invisible shield stopped someone from throwing something at Lady Gaga.”
That’s honestly freaky but iconic at the same time, said a third commenter.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.