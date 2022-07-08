Elon Musk greeted by Nick Cannon

Elon Musk was greeted by Nick Cannon.

Musk secretly welcomed a second set of twins in 2021.

Musk and his top executive Shivon Zilis welcomed twins.

Advertisement

Nick Cannon a father of seven, is providing assistance for Elon Musk and his 10 children.

Musk, who secretly welcomed a second set of twins in 2021, made jokes on Twitter about how to fix the “underpopulation” situation.

I’m making every effort to address the underpopulation situation. The greatest threat to society, according to Musk, 51, is a collapse in the birth rate.

Nick, who announced on the microblogging app that he would have more than two children this year, replied to his message by writing: “Right there with you my Brother!.”

Last year, Musk and his top executive Shivon Zilis welcomed twins.

The infants arrived weeks before Musk and his ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed their second child, a newborn girl they named Exa Dark Siderael, according to Business Insider.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nick and Alyssa Cannon honour their late son.

In a June 23 Instagram post, the couple remembered their late son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old.

They stated, “June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration,” added, “A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel.”

Nick and Alyssa revealed in a post that they have founded a foundation in Zen’s honour to “promote worldwide excellence in hope, grief-care, and paediatric healthcare for families and children in need.”

They said, “Zen’s birth has now transformed into ‘Zen’s Light’,” added, “We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world.”

Advertisement

Also Read Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott launch Zen Cannon Foundation Zen Cannon was 5 months old when he died of brain cancer....