Harry Styles and Lizzo first met in jet

Lizzo talked about her bond with Harry Styles.

The ‘Cuz I Love You’ singer was a surprise guest at his Coachella performance.

Lizzo gushed over the former One Direction member, saying he’s a great listener.

Harry Styles, a former One Direction member, eludes charisma and makes people feel calm and relaxed in his company. Harry is close to the ‘Cuz I Love You’ singer. The ‘Watermelon Sugar‘ singer brought her as a surprise guest to his recent Coachella performance. In a recent interview, the ‘Juice’ singer gushed over the pop icon, who now has a course named after him, and how they met.

Lizzo talked about her bond with Harry Styles on the Spout Podcast, via Just Jared. The ‘About Damn Time’ singer remarked of their first meeting, “We have an interesting… How much of this story do I tell? ” She stated, “I was a fan of his when I saw him. I saw him on SNL and I was like, oh, my gosh. This is incredible music. And then he did ‘Juice’ in his Live Lounge and I was like, oh my gosh, there’s a mutual respect here.”

Lizzo says she first met Harry Styles when “There was a show that we were going to do together and it was like, okay, we got to go to Miami to do this show. Let’s split a jet. So I met Harry basically on a jet, and we flew to Miami together for our first time meeting, and we were talking for a long time.“

She praised the former One Direction member, saying, “He’s a great person, a great listener, a really good listener, and really cares about how you feel, and is very funny. So that’s an interesting way to meet somebody for the first time for people with social anxiety. Not the ideal way. But Harry can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable.“

