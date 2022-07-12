 J-Hope “More” enters on  Billboard main singles chart

The song made its debut at position No. 70.

J-Hope has begun his career as a solo artist and has debuted on the main singles list of the US Billboard with the song “More.”

According to reports from Media, on Monday, Billboard announced on social media that the song made its debut on the Hot 100 list for this week at position No. 82.

It was published on July 1 as a pre-released tune from J-solo Hope’s debut album, which is titled “Jack in the Box” and is scheduled to be released this coming Friday.

J-Hope previously collaborated with the American singer and actor Becky G, titled “Chicken Noodle Soup,” which was released in 2019 and reached position 81 on the chart.

"More" is an old-school hip-hop song that combines powerful drum beats and guitar sounds with lyrics about the rapper-dancer ambition to exhibit more of his side to the public. The song is called "More." On the British Official Singles Chart, the song made its debut at position No. 70.

