Jameela Jamil responds to criticism on her She-Hulk look

Jameela Jamil plays the supervillain Titania in the new series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”.

She came under fire on Twitter for seeming messy in a production photo.

Tatiana Maslany, Benedict Wong, Tim Roth, and Mark Ruffalo also star.

Jameela Jamil, who plays the supervillain Titania in the new series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” came under fire on Twitter for seeming messy in a production photo. She concurs that “the shade” is appropriate.

“Omg this photo..???? Guys, I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in the Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show, I promise,” according to the media.

As a good sport, Jameela Jamil added in a second response, “I dutifully accept the crowd attack.”

In a number of comments on the social networking platform, the actress provided more details about how she was feeling, including a promise to a follower that everything would eventually make sense.

“You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character. “

In the Disney+ comedy series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany plays the title character, a 30-something single lawyer who is also a 6-foot-7-inch green hulk with superpowers. The show follows her as she deals with the challenges of her life as a single, superpowered, green hulk.

Benedict Wong as Wong, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk also star in the nine-episode series. Renee Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, and Jon Bass are also prominent actors.

