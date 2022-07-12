Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jameela Jamil responds to criticism on her She-Hulk look

Jameela Jamil responds to criticism on her She-Hulk look

Articles
Advertisement
Jameela Jamil responds to criticism on her She-Hulk look

She came under fire on Twitter for seeming messy in a production photo.

Advertisement
  • Jameela Jamil plays the supervillain Titania in the new series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”.
  • She came under fire on Twitter for seeming messy in a production photo.
  • Tatiana Maslany, Benedict Wong, Tim Roth, and Mark Ruffalo also star.
Advertisement

Jameela Jamil, who plays the supervillain Titania in the new series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” came under fire on Twitter for seeming messy in a production photo. She concurs that “the shade” is appropriate.

“Omg this photo..???? Guys, I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in the Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show, I promise,” according to the media.

Also Read

Piers Morgan reignites bitter feud with Jameela Jamil
Piers Morgan reignites bitter feud with Jameela Jamil

After years of online squabbles, PIERS Morgan has renewed his longstanding battle...

As a good sport, Jameela Jamil added in a second response, “I dutifully accept the crowd attack.”

In a number of comments on the social networking platform, the actress provided more details about how she was feeling, including a promise to a follower that everything would eventually make sense.

You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character. “

Advertisement

In the Disney+ comedy series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany plays the title character, a 30-something single lawyer who is also a 6-foot-7-inch green hulk with superpowers. The show follows her as she deals with the challenges of her life as a single, superpowered, green hulk.

Benedict Wong as Wong, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk also star in the nine-episode series. Renee Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, and Jon Bass are also prominent actors.

Also Read

Jameela Jamil wishes James Blake on his 32nd birthday
Jameela Jamil wishes James Blake on his 32nd birthday

Jameela Alia Jamil, who is an English actress, radio presenter, model, writer,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story