Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Entertainment
Articles
Janhvi Kapoor expresses love for History and Literature

  •  Janhvi Kapoor said, Maths just makes you like retarded.”
  • The actress is busy promoting her next movie right now.
  • Janhvi  says I was only interested in history and literature.
Janhvi Kapoor is back in the bay area and back to work. When asked what her favourite subjects were in school, actress Janhvi Kapoor said that she liked History and Literature, but that she hated math so much that she thought it made people “retarded.” The actress is busy promoting her next movie right now. Wish Jerry the best.

Janhvi talked about her favourite subjects in school in a short video she made with Curly Tales. She said, “I was only interested in history and literature, which I did really well in, and I didn’t like math at all.” “I’m not sure what the point is. Aaj tak maine Algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyu maine sar toda? What was the point, anyway? On the other hand, history and literature make you a well-rounded person. Maths just makes you like retarded,” Janhvi said.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Philmy (@philmyyy)

Aanand L. Rai’s Good Luck Jerry, which stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh, is set to come out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

