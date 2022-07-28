Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reveal three-woman film

Kareena Kapoor says she is definitely going to be in Rhea Kapoor’s next movie.

Kareena Kapoor says she is definitely going to be in Rhea Kapoor’s next movie. The last movie that the actor and the film producer worked on together was Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Sonam Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who makes movies, will soon work on a movie together. On the movie Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania, the two of them worked together. But Kareena made it clear that they were not making a sequel to the movie from 2018. Kareena said that their next movie will be “a little different” from Veere Di Wedding, even though it will also be about women.

Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with Rhea, she talked about the movie she will be in soon. The actor said that the movie will be about three women and that it was “super cool.” Kareena also said that filming would begin by the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.

“I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story,” Kareena Kapoor told PTI.

Kareena further said that the team had finalised the film’s cast and had got ‘two stellar actors’ onboard, but she could not reveal their names. “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can’t reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can’t wait for her to announce (the film). It will start (filming) by the end of this year or January,” Kareena said.

