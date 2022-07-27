Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in black pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses.

She recently posted pictures of herself in a black pantsuit.

From the caption, it looks like she will be on Koffee With Karan 7.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. Karan Johar and her are very close, and no one can deny that. So, how can Karan not invite Bebo to the next season of Koffee With Karan?

Well, it looks like Kareena is ready to film an episode of Koffee With Karan because she posted pictures of herself in a black pantsuit giving off “lady boss” vibes.

In the photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wearing a black bralette, black pants, and a black blazer. Bebo wore her hair down and curled it. With just a little bit of makeup and funky nail polish, the diva looked like she was ready to put all of her fans under her spell. When Kareena posted these photos, she wrote, “I like my Koffee black” From this caption, it looks like Laal Singh Chaddha is suggesting that she will be on Koffee With Karan 7.

Check out Kareena’s post:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) Advertisement

In the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the Liger couple, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, will be on the couch. The ad just came out, and it looks just as exciting as it should.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is about to make her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next film, where she will appear alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The movie will be based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X by the Japanese author Keigo Higashino. She will also be in Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan.

Advertisement