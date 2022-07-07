Katie Price announces hiatus from social media ‘for personal reasons’

Katie Price has announced a break from social media.

She thanked her followers for “always supporting” her.

This comes after Price had two accusations against her, including one for speeding.

Advertisement

Katie Price has stated she will be removing herself from all social media for a while for “personal reasons,”

The 44-year-old reality TV personality and former beauty model thanked her followers for “always supporting” her as she revealed the news on Thursday.

In the announcement post, she wrote: “I will be coming off all social media for a period of time. I need to take time off for personal reasons”.

Read more. Katie Price and Peter Andre’s clashes over Princess’ makeup

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) Advertisement

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx.”

On both her Twitter feed and her Instagram Story, she posted the same statement. This comes after Price had two accusations against her, including one for speeding, dropped earlier this week.

According to Sussex Police, there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed with the investigation, thus the speeding charge was dismissed.

Advertisement

She was given a suspended sentence in September of last year after crashing her BMW on the B2135 close to Partridge Green in West Sussex.