Keanu Reeves expresses a desire to play a live-action role in Batman

Keanu Reeves captured answering ‘intense’ questions from young fan at airport
Keanu Reeves is being hailed as a "gentleman" for his response to...
At the L.A. premiere of DC League of Super-Pets, in which Reeves, 57, voices Batman, the actor told Extra how much he liked stepping into the role — even if just for a few minutes.
“I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, the films, so to get the opportunity to voice — to play — Batman was awesome,” he said.
Though fans will only hear Reeve’s voice as the caped crusader in the upcoming animated film, the actor said stepping into the role in a live-action film has “always been a dream.”
“But there’s … Pattinson’s got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome, so maybe down the road,” he said referring to Batman’s latest live-action film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. “Maybe when they need an older Batman.”
