Kim Kardashian daughter North West holds up ‘STOP’ sign

Kim Kardashian daughter North, nine, went viral for scribbling ‘STOP’

The nine-year-old discovered a brilliant method to inform the world she was tired of “people taking pictures of her”.

Kim Kardashian acknowledged she ‘didn’t realise’ what North had done in response to a video of the tween’s snarky move that fashion executive Michail Pelêt uploaded online.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian daughter North, nine, went viral for scribbling ‘STOP’ across her invitation to the the Jean Paul Gaultier show while sitting front row next to her mom.

The nine-year-old discovered a brilliant method to inform the world she was tired of “people taking pictures of her” rather than focused “on the show” after having her picture taken several times, according to her mother’s Instagram.

Read more: Kim Kardashian says “I feel sassier as a blonde”

The 42-year-old reality star acknowledged she “didn’t realise until afterwards” what North had done in response to a video of the tween’s snarky move that fashion executive Michail Pelêt uploaded online.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

‘North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up to the people taking pics and wanted them to just focus on the show,’ she captioned a slideshow of images from their outing as well as a video of North with her makeshift sign.

She channelled her inner Madonna for the performance by donning a replica of the singer’s contentious 1992 Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Advertisement

In a pinstripe maxi dress with a plunging neckline and nude cups layered over the chest area, I paid homage to the Queen of Pop’s boundary-pushing outfit with a somewhat more covert version.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Up Next (@upnextdesigner)

Advertisement

The now-63-year-dress old’s was pinstripe, but instead of nude cups, it had a leather strap over the chest, which left her breasts entirely exposed in the centre.

She crossed the amfAR stage hand in hand with Gaultier, ripping off an oversized blazer to display her bare chest on the runway in what has been called one of the star’s most famous and divisive looks.

Kim is still sporting her blonde hair to further the realism of the reproduction and is going for a more subdued version of the appearance.

The heavy duty silver wrist cuffs, matching thick choker, chains, and chain nose ring, which were reminiscent of those in Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1994 Les Tatouages collection, were how she brought personality to the outfit’s accessories, though.

The heavy duty silver wrist cuffs, matching thick choker, chains, and chain nose ring, which were reminiscent of those in Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1994 Les Tatouages collection, were how she brought personality to the outfit’s accessories, though.

Advertisement

Read more: Bella Hadid almost missed her Paris Fashion Week Show

North West, who is Kanye West’s daughter, embraced the fashion designer while wearing a matching false nose ring.

She also wore a white shirt layered over a pinstripe skirt and waistcoat.