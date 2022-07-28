Advertisement
Mena Suvari claims she was ‘manipulated’ by her abusive ex

Mena Suvari claims she was ‘manipulated’ by her abusive ex

Mena Suvari, the star of “American Beauty,” alleged that one of her ex-boyfriends “manipulated” her into having three dates with other women.

In her memoir from 2021, the actress, 43, first talked about enduring sexual abuse from a past lover and overcoming drug addiction “The Great Peace, “I was not loved. I was just a body, a receptacle for his desires.”

Suvari wrote in her book that her ex would call her names and describe her as “stupid.” She admitted using narcotics to dull the agony because she “felt trapped.”

According to The Guardian, Suvari described her sexual abuse and said she was “coerced into using uncomfortable sex toys, and requiring medical treatment after repeated, rough anal sex.”

The “American Pie” actor claimed that her ex-boyfriend allegedly demanded that she find additional women to have threesomes with him, including ones she had met on site. This continued the harassment.

Years later, the “Six Feet Under” alum said she ran into one of the women she had a sexual encounter with and told her, “I want you to know that I never wanted to do any of those things.”

