Netizens criticise Gwen Stefani is being sued for ‘cultural appropriation’ in her new song

Netizens recently chastised Gwen Stefani after she appeared in a music video for her new single Light My Fire alongside Sean Paul and Jamaican musician Shenseea.

According to a Page Six source, the No Doubt alum was seen dancing to music while wearing dreadlocks and a green and yellow clothing that matched the Jamaican flag.

Reportedly, this whole look sparked accusations of “cultural appropriation” on Twitter after the song was premiered on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Also Read Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ‘fight over everything,’ according to sources Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 10-month marriage is reportedly in trouble, with...

One user wrote, “Gwen Stefani is BACK with a cultural appropriation banger.”

Another quipped, “Ahhhh Gwen Stefani went back to her Jamaican roots. Nature is really healing.”

Someone else penned, “Gwen Stefani even has dread like twists in that video. I am proper screaming. She has seen all the tweets saying her cultural appropriation era is missed and she said BET.” Advertisement Earlier in 2019, the songstress responded to the backlash about culture appropriation in a Billboard interview. “I get a little defensive when people call it culture appropriation, because if we didn’t allow each other to share our cultures, what would we be?” she said. Also Read Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton are celebrating their wedding anniversary On July 3rd, popular American singer Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake... “You take pride in your culture and have traditions, and then you share them for new things to be created,” added Stefani.