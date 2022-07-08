Nicki Minaj Husband Kenneth sentenced to one year of house arrest

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is in trouble with the law.

Petty was convicted of sex offenses and is a first-degree murderer.

He has also been ordered to pay a USD 55,000 fine.

Nicki Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, is known as the “Queen of Rap.” She is now in the news, but not for a good reason. It seems that her husband, Kenneth Petty, is now in a lot of trouble with the law.

On October 21, 2019, Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj exchanged vows in a private ceremony. The couple gave birth to a boy as their first child in 2020. Petty became well-known after appearing in the Hot Girl Summer and Megatron music videos by Minaj. The celebrity husband is also well-known for his criminal past; he was convicted of sex offenses and is a first-degree murderer.

Recent reports claim that after failing to register as a s*x offender in Los Angeles, Kenneth Petty, has now been given a three-year probationary term and a year of house arrest. Petty has also been told to pay a USD 55,000 fine for not registering as a s*x offender and for missing many court dates, so the situation isn’t over yet.

In 1994, Kenneth Petty was detained for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl. He was required by law to register as a s*x offender in both New York and California, but he didn’t because, as per the media, he moved out of the state after getting married to her.

Reports also claim that, earlier, Petty was arrested by Beverly Hills police in November 2019, after they discovered that he had not registered himself as a s*x offender in California. However, he was then released on a USD 20,000 bond.

