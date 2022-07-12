Nicki Minaj London meet and greet cancelled by police

Nicki Minaj’s fan meet and greet in North London was cancelled by local police due to “overcrowding”.

Nicki Minaj fan meet and greet in North London yesterday (July 11) was cancelled by local police due to “overcrowding”.

On Sunday, July 10, Nicki Minaj performed at Wireless Festival in the capital and announced the meet and greet thereafter. On Monday, around noon, Minaj was scheduled to host the event in Camden.

In the midst of a heatwave with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius, hundreds of fans had been gathered outside Cafe KOKO, which is connected to the recently renovated KOKO theatre.

The rapper was running late and didn’t show up until almost six o’clock, by which time the throng had grown so large that Minaj needed police protection to enter the arena. Minaj appealed to her followers on social media to keep things calm so she could get out of her car. She wrote, “Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars,”

Guys, if you don't get in a contained space they won't let me get out the cars. Pls don't run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

Fans took to social media to share footage or the crowds forming outside the venue.

No this is insane, this is people lineup outside the cafe today. For the meet and greet with Nicki Minaj. @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/x3X88ScVPW — Nubian Barbz (@Nubianreup) July 11, 2022

The superstar Nicki Minaj ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/cZMq1oHwou — 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗝𝗝 (𝗙𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁) (@NATEMARAJJ) July 11, 2022

Nicki Minaj with a massive crowd of fans. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/Q2Q8hykvF0 — sam 💘 (@NICKIZADDY) July 11, 2022

When I went out to the UK, there was like a mini riot. And we thought it was like Michael Jackson… cuz the people was just going crazy… And I turn around… That's Nicki Minaj. https://t.co/TBwT46CvU6 — BoyzNextDoorPodcast (@notblaccbrry) July 11, 2022

The Metropolitan police stated that before to Minaj’s performance, workers at Cafe KOKO “got concerned about considerable gathering outside.” Officers implemented a section 35 dispersion order, which allows a police officer or PCSO to bar someone from a certain area for up to 48 hours.

Statement following public order policing operation in #Camden this evening. The event is not going ahead; please don't travel to the area. pic.twitter.com/jUVtnevrXG — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) July 11, 2022

One of the seven headliners at Wireless Festival, Minaj, had her set cut short after arriving 40 minutes late and was not allowed to perform after the curfew of 9.30 p.m.

Police were also called to Wireless Festival because of worries about the masses that had gathered there. In order to help ensure crowd safety at the festival, scores of officers were sent out despite temperatures reaching nearly 30 degrees Celsius. Despite the increased security, there was video posted by fans of people climbing fences to get into the Finsbury Park event.