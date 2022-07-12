Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nicki Minaj London meet and greet cancelled by police

Nicki Minaj London meet and greet cancelled by police

Articles
Advertisement
Nicki Minaj London meet and greet cancelled by police

Nicki Minaj London meet and greet cancelled by police

Advertisement
  • Nicki Minaj’s fan meet and greet in North London was cancelled by local police due to “overcrowding”.
  • The rapper was running late and didn’t show up until almost six o’clock.
  • By which time the throng had grown so large that she needed police protection.
Advertisement

Nicki Minaj fan meet and greet in North London yesterday (July 11) was cancelled by local police due to “overcrowding”.

On Sunday, July 10, Nicki Minaj performed at Wireless Festival in the capital and announced the meet and greet thereafter. On Monday, around noon, Minaj was scheduled to host the event in Camden.

In the midst of a heatwave with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius, hundreds of fans had been gathered outside Cafe KOKO, which is connected to the recently renovated KOKO theatre.

The rapper was running late and didn’t show up until almost six o’clock, by which time the throng had grown so large that Minaj needed police protection to enter the arena. Minaj appealed to her followers on social media to keep things calm so she could get out of her car. She wrote,  “Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars,”

 

Fans took to social media to share footage or the crowds forming outside the venue.

Also Read

Johnny Depp’s lawyers says ‘there is no legitimate basis’ for Amber Heard appeal
Johnny Depp’s lawyers says ‘there is no legitimate basis’ for Amber Heard appeal

Amber Heard's request for a new trial in the couple's high-profile defamation...

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

The Metropolitan police stated that before to Minaj’s performance, workers at Cafe KOKO “got concerned about considerable gathering outside.” Officers implemented a section 35 dispersion order, which allows a police officer or PCSO to bar someone from a certain area for up to 48 hours.

Also Read

Elon musk chuckles at twitter lawsuit threat with Chuck norris meme
Elon musk chuckles at twitter lawsuit threat with Chuck norris meme

Elon Musk withdrew his $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter on Friday....

 

One of the seven headliners at Wireless Festival, Minaj, had her set cut short after arriving 40 minutes late and was not allowed to perform after the curfew of 9.30 p.m.

Police were also called to Wireless Festival because of worries about the masses that had gathered there. In order to help ensure crowd safety at the festival, scores of officers were sent out despite temperatures reaching nearly 30 degrees Celsius. Despite the increased security, there was video posted by fans of people climbing fences to get into the Finsbury Park event.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rabi Pirzada tells how her arrogance becomes to her fall
Rabi Pirzada tells how her arrogance becomes to her fall
Urwa Hocane enjoys biggest women's motorcycle rally in Karachi
Urwa Hocane enjoys biggest women's motorcycle rally in Karachi
James Van Der Beek talks about how
James Van Der Beek talks about how "Dawson's Creek" "changed my life"
Pasoori has hit a new milestone with 500 million views on YouTube
Pasoori has hit a new milestone with 500 million views on YouTube
Iffat Omar Talks About Her Highest Pay Check
Iffat Omar Talks About Her Highest Pay Check
Merub Ali and Asim Azhar celebrate Merub's 21st birthday
Merub Ali and Asim Azhar celebrate Merub's 21st birthday
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story