The long-awaited Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic was unveiled recently.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal was announced.

The biopic will be released on Christmas 2023, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of the late PM.

Advertisement

A few days ago, the much-anticipated film based on former Prime Minister (PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee was revealed. Since its announcement, the film has created quite a stir among fans. Do you want to know who will play the legendary role?

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal was announced. It’s based on Ullekh NP’s book Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox. Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal needed an actor to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee. They may have found the right actor to play India’s former prime minister.

Also Read Pankaj Tripathi: wouldn’t get as much recognition if it wasn’t for OTT Pankaj Tripathi attributes his rise to the internet. He said, "there would...

A film source says, “It is Pankaj Tripathi, who is all set to play the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s role on the silver screen. The film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani. It is scheduled to hit screens in 2023. The biopic will be released on Christmas 2023, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of the late PM.”

Politics has inspired numerous filmmakers with its controversy and intrigue. We’ve watched several political films in the past. The Accidental Prime Minister starred Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. ‘Sarkar‘, ‘Sarkar Raj‘, and ‘Sarkar 3‘ are said to be influenced by ‘The Godfather’ and based on Balasaheb Thackeray’s life. Amitabh Bachchan’s character Sarkar is compared to Thackeray. Vivek Oberoi played Narendra Modi in the conclusion. The film was based on Narendra Modi’s political career.

Also Read Pankaj Tripathi gave his two-cents on the on going protest in the country Actor Pankaj Tripathi stated that in a democracy, individuals have the right...