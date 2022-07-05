Police explains why speeding charges against Katie Price was dropped

Katie Price, a former glamour model, has a speeding case against her rejected for lack of evidence, according to Sussex Police.

The 44-year-old was charged on September 13, 2021, with violating the 60 mph speed limit and on January 26, 2019, with neglecting to submit information.

According to court officials, the charges were heard at a case management hearing on Monday at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and were dropped because no evidence was presented.

A spokesman for Sussex Police stated on Tuesday that there was “lack of evidence” to move the case forward.

The hearing for Monday was supposed to be on Tuesday, but it was moved up, and Price didn’t show up.

“In this case there was not sufficient evidence to be able progress the case further”, Sussex Police.

The Sussex Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that the case has been discontinued.

“We take road safety extremely seriously and aim to reduce death and serious injury on our roads.

“As part of this we carry out speed management and enforce speed restrictions throughout the county.

“We will continue to prosecute those people who travel in excess of the speed limit. However in this case there was not sufficient evidence to be able progress the case further.”