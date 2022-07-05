Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have a baby daughter

Podcast ‘The Video Archives’ will be launched by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary
Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary have teamed up for a new podcast....
The statement shared by People said, “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.”
The director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his singer wife previously announced they were expecting their second child in February of this year.
In terms of Quentin and Daniella’s relationship, the pair has been together since 2009. They started dating in 2009, while he was promoting his picture Inglorious Basterds. The pair proposed in June 2017 and married in November 2018.
In February 2020, they had their first child, son Leo. Tarantino has stated that his kid was not named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he has collaborated on films such as Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Quentin explained to Jimmy Kimmel why his kid was called Leo
“We nearly didn’t name him Leonardo DiCaprio because people would believe I did. There’s nothing wrong with that, however… he’s called after my wife’s grandfather, but also because he was our little lion in our hearts.”
The couple has yet to name their baby daughter.
