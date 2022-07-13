R Balki: ‘Chup is commercial, we’ll distribute it in theatres’

Director R Balki has cast Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in Chup.

The film is an edge-of-your-seat thriller with references to ace filmmaker Guru Dutt.

A teaser, titled Chup, was released earlier this week.

R Balki has pulled off a sort of casting coup by casting Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in an edge-of-your-seat thriller with references to ace filmmaker Guru Dutt. A teaser, titled Chup, was recently released. Balki discusses, “Chup is a thriller and there are a lot of Guru Dutt references in the film. It’s not based on Guru Dutt, but you will hear of him and his films. Basically, it’s about the artist in him.”

Balki maintains that all of the actors were chosen for a specific reason. “I like to cast people not so much unexpectedly, but based on who I feel is closest to my character,” Balki goes on to remark that the casting is nothing out of the ordinary. “This is a commercial film, a commercial thriller, but in a world never done before. The thought is very relevant today and the narrative isn’t different from what we usually see. It’s a new space for Sunny sir, but there is nothing unusual.”

What was Sunny Deol’s reaction to the story? He enjoyed the story and just stated, ‘I would like to do it.’ Sunny is actually a director himself, so he understood my vision even better. That aside, he is a very production friendly person. He was a darling to me on the set,” Balki replies.

When prodded about the release plans, he signs off.”We will be releasing in the next 2 months. It’s going to be a theatrical release for sure. Watch out of the trailer, it’s a ride. I hope the audience enjoys it.” Sunny Deol’s other projects include Gadar 2 and Baap, in addition to Chup. Gadar 2 is nearing the end of production, and a release date announcement is expected soon. Shreya Dhanwanthary, of Scam 1992 fame, also plays a crucial role in Chup.

