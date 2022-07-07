Raj Babbar gets 2 years in a 1996 case

Raj Babbar Gets Jail Term in 26 Year Old Case, Found Guilty of Physical Assault

An MP/MLA court in Lucknow has sentenced former MP Raj Babbar to two years in prison.

The former representative was present in court when verdict was rendered.

Also fined Rs 8,500 by the court for interference with official responsibilities and physical violence.

Babbar was convicted of assaulting a government official during the Lok Sabha elections in 1996.

Babbar was a member of the Samajwadi Party at the time and was running for office in Lucknow.

The occurrence occurred on May 2, 1996.