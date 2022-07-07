Raj Babbar gets 2 years in a 1996 case

- An MP/MLA court in Lucknow has sentenced former MP Raj Babbar to two years in prison.
In a 1996-related case, an MP/MLA court in Lucknow has sentenced former MP Raj Babbar to two years in prison.
Additionally, the actor-turned-politician was fined Rs 8,500 by the court.
The former representative was present in court when the verdict was rendered.
The head of the Congress has been convicted of interference with official responsibilities and physical violence.
Babbar was convicted of assaulting a government official during the Lok Sabha elections in 1996.
Babbar was a member of the Samajwadi Party at the time and was running for office in Lucknow.
The occurrence occurred on May 2, 1996.
