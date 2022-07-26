Rajpal Yadav hounared with Doctrate degree in Arts from IOUHHSP

Rajpal Yadav was awarded an honorary Ph.D. in Arts by the board of directors of the IOUHHSP in America.

Rajpal Yadav has been impressing people with his refined acting and charm on the big screen for more than twenty-five years.

From Jungle, Pati Patni aur Woh to Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The actor has made a big name for himself in the business. And continues to amaze people with how great he is at acting.

Taking into account what they’ve done for the film and art industries. He was awarded an honorary Ph.D. in Arts. It was decided by the board of directors of the International Open University of Humanity Health Science and Peace (IOUHHSP) in America.

Rajpal took to Instagram to share his achievement with his fans. He captioned the image, “I am extremely thankful for this honour! This Doctorate degree from the International Open University is really special and I dedicate this to you all, as if it wasn’t for your love none of this would be possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

Rajpal will next be seen in the movie Taxi Mein Bhoot Hai. In Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Ardh, he gave performances that changed the way people saw him.