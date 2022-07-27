Regé-Jean Page discusses working with co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling of “The Gray Man”

Regé-Jean Page, a British actor, recently revealed details of his experiences working with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man

He described them as amazing and hilarious.

The Bridgerton actor, 34, shared his experiences working with the two actors from The Gray Man during his first in-studio appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

“Incredible and hilarious,” Page told host Jimmy Fallon, when asked what working with Evans and Gosling, both 41, was like.

“Gosling’s got the most wonderful, wry, absurdist humor,” Page explained. “And I think that Evans is very, kind of like, begrudgingly grateful.”

“The ‘trash-stache’ thing, that’s a Gosling original, he was just like throwing out disses to Evans between takes, he was just like ‘Looks like a trash-stache’,” he said of the banter. “There’s a ton of those on the cutting room floor.”

Page portrays the “deliciously devious” Denny Carmichael, the head of the CIA, in the movie, which is currently available on Netflix.

The Joe and Anthony Russo-directed spy thriller, which debuted recently, is getting both a spin-off and a sequel with Ryan Gosling as the lead.