Russo Brothers on their visit to India for the premiere of The Gray Man
Anthony and Joe Russo, the Russo Brothers, arrived in Mumbai to attend...
“Incredible and hilarious,” Page told host Jimmy Fallon, when asked what working with Evans and Gosling, both 41, was like.
“Gosling’s got the most wonderful, wry, absurdist humor,” Page explained. “And I think that Evans is very, kind of like, begrudgingly grateful.”
“The ‘trash-stache’ thing, that’s a Gosling original, he was just like throwing out disses to Evans between takes, he was just like ‘Looks like a trash-stache’,” he said of the banter. “There’s a ton of those on the cutting room floor.”
Page portrays the “deliciously devious” Denny Carmichael, the head of the CIA, in the movie, which is currently available on Netflix.
The Joe and Anthony Russo-directed spy thriller, which debuted recently, is getting both a spin-off and a sequel with Ryan Gosling as the lead.
