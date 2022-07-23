Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed

Ricky Martin hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night in his first public appearance after the case was dropped

He further stated I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.

Ricky Martin hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night in his first public appearance since claims that they had an incestuous relationship with his nephew were dismissed in court.

“Are you really having a good time,” Martin, 50, asked the crowd before performing with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra, as per TMZ.

“All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer then went on to perform for the crowd without bringing up the contentious legal dispute.

The “She Bangs” singer allegedly harassed Martin’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez after their seven-month romance ended, which prompted him to seek a restraining order. Sanchez is Ricky Martin’s half-sister Vanessa Martin.

This week, however, Sanchez withdrew the claims against his famous uncle, resulting in the case being dismissed.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” lawyers Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said in a joint statement.

Martin later addressed the “devastating” case himself, sharing, “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.

“I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Martin added.