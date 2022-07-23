Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed

Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed

Articles
Advertisement
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed

Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed

Advertisement
  • Ricky Martin hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night in his first public appearance after the case was dropped
  • Martin later addressed the “devastating” case himself, sharing, Thank God these claims were proven to be false
  • He further stated I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.
Advertisement

Ricky Martin hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night in his first public appearance since claims that they had an incestuous relationship with his nephew were dismissed in court.

“Are you really having a good time,” Martin, 50, asked the crowd before performing with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra, as per TMZ.

“All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer then went on to perform for the crowd without bringing up the contentious legal dispute.

The “She Bangs” singer allegedly harassed Martin’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez after their seven-month romance ended, which prompted him to seek a restraining order. Sanchez is Ricky Martin’s half-sister Vanessa Martin.

This week, however, Sanchez withdrew the claims against his famous uncle, resulting in the case being dismissed.

Advertisement

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” lawyers Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said in a joint statement.

Martin later addressed the “devastating” case himself, sharing, “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.

“I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Martin added.

Also Read

Ricky Martin speaks out after ‘devastating’ incest and abuse claims dropped
Ricky Martin speaks out after ‘devastating’ incest and abuse claims dropped

Martin was the target of a temporary restraining order that was later...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story