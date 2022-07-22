Martin was the target of a temporary restraining order that was later dismissed.

He talked openly about the “painful” experience after being found to be right in court.

Sanchez claimed that Martin mistreated him in both “physical and psychological” ways.

Ricky Martin has spoken of his relief after his nephew dropped his incest and abuse allegations against him.

On Thursday, July 21, a court in Puerto Rico abandoned its case against Ricky Martin when his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21, voluntarily recanted his allegations that the two had a sexual relationship and that Martin pursued him after they split up.

Martin was the target of a temporary restraining order that was later dismissed.

Allegations that the 50-year-old singer had a seven-month romance with his nephew were vigorously refuted by the singer’s attorneys. Martin talked openly about the “painful” experience after being found to be right in court.

In a video, Martin said: “I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start the healing process.

“For two weeks I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, my family, my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

He said of his nephew: “I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and that he doesn’t hurt anyone else.”

Truth prevails. Advertisement Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

The case was dismissed, bringing to a close a tale that startled and unsettled many.

Sanchez, the son of Martin’s sister, claimed in an anonymous report filed under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act that he had a sexual relationship with Martin.

According to the following restraining order, Martin and Sanchez split up about two months prior, but Martin refused to accept the split and repeatedly lingered outside of Sanchez’s home. Martin allegedly mistreated Sanchez in both “physical and psychological” ways.

Martin’s lawyers said in a statement on Twitter: “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

A previous statement from Martin’s lawyer, Marty Singer, claimed that the accusations were “not only untrue but disgusting”.

Ricky Martin added in the clip after the case was dismissed: “You have no idea the strength that you [his fans] gave me with every comment you wrote on social media.

“I wish you love and light, here we come with the same strength and passion. God bless you all.”