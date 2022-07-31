Selahaddin Eyyubi’s Grand Set and Crew’s details

Selahaddin Eyyubi is a grand period series produced in collaboration by Pakistan and Turkey

The project is a period series based on the life of Muslim leader Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi, similar to Magnificent Century or Ertugrul.

The set was built on 200 acres of land. It is being developed with mosques, bazaars, palaces, and houses.

Selahaddin Eyyubi is a grand period series produced in collaboration by Pakistan and Turkey. The project Saelahaddin Eyyubi is produced by Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr Junaid Ali Shah.

The grand production of the project had already begun in Turkey, with a magnificent set of Damascus city. The grand set evokes memories of a bygone era.

The set designers explained that they have been working on project paperwork for the past four months. They also stated that the Mosque built for the series will remain operational after filming is completed. The massive production drama has a massive cast and crew. The crew and armed men of Salelahaddin Eyyubi’s force were also revealed by the team. Take a look at the story Ayesha Omar shared.

Here are a few pictures from the making and the sets of the ‘Grand Damascus city’ for the show Selahaddin Eyyubi. Ayesha Omar, Adnan Siddiqui& Humayun Saeed were spotted at the event of revealing sets and location.

Ayesha Omar and Ushna Shah have reached to Istanbul Turkey for the shooting of Pakistani-Turkish co-production project Selahaddin Eyyubi.

