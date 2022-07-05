Shilpa Shetty mouth-watering dessert binge in Paris will make you forget your diet for a minute

Shilpa Shetty. Like the majority of Bollywood celebrities, the actress is presently vacationing in Paris with her family, which also includes husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and children Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa’s admirers appreciate her for her bright and upbeat demeanour, and you can often find her sharing her optimism on her social media channels via her yoga and motivational videos. She has a sizable fan base on Instagram as well, and sometimes she surprises them with stunning images, videos, etc. that have people fawning over her.

The Hungama 2 actress recently uploaded Instagram tales involving sweets. In one video, the 47-year-old actress made hilarious faces as though she wanted the food. The starlet uploaded a boomerang of herself salivating over a brownie.

When it comes to her work, Shilpa Shetty’s next movie is Indian Police Force. Rohit Shetty is in charge of both directing and producing the action series. Shershaah star Siddharth Malhotra will play a Delhi Police officer in the show. The actress recently said that the only reason she is doing the movie is for her son Viaan. Shilpa told the Press Trust of India that her son loves Rohit’s movies and that her son, who is ten years old, was more excited about the show than she was.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit’s cop universe films– which include Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.