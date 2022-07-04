Advertisement
Shruti Haasan on Vikram, Kamal, and Sabaash Naidu

Articles
Shruti Haasan on Vikram, (Credits: Instagram)

  • There are no plans to revive Sabaash Naidu, which they shot more than six years ago.
  • I don’t know. My dad would be the best person to answer that, but I think there will be a bunch of logistic issues.
  • She says about the possibility of filming together again.
Shruti Haasan discussed the newest movie directed by her father, titled Vikram. “I liked it and felt thrilled for dad. After the outbreak, it’s incredible to see movies doing so well at the box office. Both the movie and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous work were enjoyable to me. Fantastic director. I am overjoyed for everyone who was a part of it since it was such a great success. Shruti couldn’t be happier for her father.

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil headlined Vikram. Shruti and Kamal filming together? “We had started a project but it didn’t come to completion. We started a film called Sabaash Naidu, and that was ages back. We never picked up from there. So it totally depends on the story, and maybe who sees us together in that capacity. Be it either my mom (Sarika) and me, or my sister (Akshara Haasan) or my dad. So it has to work for everyone I think,” said Shruti.

Do they have plans to revive Sabaash Naidu? “I don’t know. My dad would be the best person to answer that, but I think there will be a bunch of logistic issues. I mean I shot that film ages ago, more than six years ago. So I am not the same person anymore,” states Shruti.

