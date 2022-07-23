Tara Sutaria sizzles in white strapless bodycon dress

Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of attention for the clothes she wears.

The 26-year-old was spotted in Mumbai going about her daily movie promotion duties.

She had bare-lipstick on, kohl-lined eyes, and left-over hair that was left to stay glossy.

Advertisement

Actress Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of attention for the clothes she wears. Ek Villain Returns is one of her popular movies. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Since the movie is about to come out soon, the cast and crew have started actively promoting it, so they are seen together more and more in public.

The days when pastel colours and flower motifs were your constant favourites are long gone. Here is our seasonal vibe. Remember this all-white attire rather than the weather. Wear this outfit, chosen by the actress, for all kinds of trendy occasions. If you are familiar with her style, it is simple to infer that white is her preferred colour.

Here’s another white outfit to impress you, proving that it never goes out of style. The 26-year-old was spotted today in Mumbai going about her daily movie promotion duties. If you paid close attention, you would have seen that the majority of this streak was capped with bohemian-style or modish biker-chic girl appearances. Here’s a slight deviation from it that leans toward a glossy, romantic interpretation.

Tara’s strapless tiny dress fitted her figure well and had a sweetheart neckline. When worn with strappy silver pointed-toe stilettos that added sparkle, this plunging neckline outfit grabbed attention a touch too much.

Beautiful and minimally dressed with silver accents, the starlet’s OOTD looked exquisite. She had bare-lipstick on, kohl-lined eyes, and left-over hair that was left to stay glossy.

Advertisement

Also Read Shaamat: Tara Sutaria as a rockstar woos Arjun Kapoor, makes smashing singing debut Ek Villain Returns makers have dropped a new track, Shaamat which is...