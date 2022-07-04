Advertisement
The film Slam Dunk will be released in theatres this year

The film Slam Dunk will be released in theatres this year

  • The poster for Slam Dunk’s forthcoming film teases fans with significant information.
  • A new movie from the Slam Dunk anime series has received its official premiere date of December 3 and the title, The First Slam Dunk. 
  • Slam Dunk is a Japanese sports manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue
It tells the story of a basketball team from Shōhoku High School in the Shōnan area of Japan.Sl

Toei Animation and Shueisha have announced that the Slam Dunk franchise would be expanded with a new film titled The First Slam Dunk.

Many famous anime and manga properties have made triumphant comeback in recent years, as fans may have observed.

The First Slam Dunk will be released in Japanese theatres on December 3rd. The First Slam Dunk has released a new poster to help anticipate the film’s full release, while there has been no word on prospective foreign distribution.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the new movie trailer will be available to audiences on the movie’s official YouTube page on July 7.

We’ve only seen teases so far, so this will be the first complete look at what to expect from the new feature.

